My Hero Academia Epilogue Lays Out the Future for Endeavor’s Family

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of its final few chapters, and the newest update heading into its finale lays out the future for Endeavor and the rest of the Todoroki Family! Shoto Todoroki and his family have been one of the main core plots over the course of the My Hero Academia series as a whole. Not only was it revealed that Endeavor was an abusive father, but that abuse led to a complete fracturing of his family unit as a result. It led to Shoto being the one helping to put it all back together in the final fight against his older brother Toya.

Now that the war has come to an end and My Hero Academia‘s final epilogue is exploring the fallout of everything that happened, the Todoroki family has gotten one final reunion with Toya as he’s closer to death than ever before. Dabi had burned away his body to near destruction during the fight, but his family was able to work together to quell his flames before things got even worse. But as the story ends, that family is far from healed all their trauma and wounds from the past.

Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia Chapter 426

My Hero Academia: What Happens to the Todoroki Family Now?

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 sees the Todoroki Family visit Toya, who’s now being held by the police in a state that’s not long before his death. They are there to reveal their futures to him, and Endeavor explains that he’s actually retiring from hero work. The family’s there just so they can use these final days to talk with Toya as much as they possibly can before his death, but that’s really the only thing keeping them all together in one place because the Todoroki family is more fractured than ever.

Natsuo is getting married soon to someone he refuses to let Endeavor meet, Fuyumi had to quit her job and find a new one, and the Todoroki Family is essentially punished by the public for everything that Toya said. But even with all of that, Endeavor tells them that he’s going to spend the rest of his life not seeking their forgiveness but making sure that they’re all protected from Toya’s fallout. He’s going to atone, and this is the reason he’s survived. To live with that shame for the rest of his life while his family moves on without him.

As for Shoto, he’s going back to school to be the hero and person he wants to be outside of everything his father tried to force on him. The Todoroki Family might be splintered, but after years of being forced to live through abuse together, separation is truly the only way they can even begin to heal and move forward. Even if that doesn’t include forgiving their father.