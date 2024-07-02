My Hero Academia Reveals Endeavor’s Crippling War Injuries

My Hero Academia is moving through its final few chapters, and the epilogue has been a godsend for fans. In the wake of All For One’s defeat, the fandom has its eyes on the future. Deku has given the world a chance to do better as heroes and civilians are coming together to build a better generation. However, not everything is thriving in the manga’s epilogue, and chapter 426 confirms Endeavor is amongst them.

The whole thing went live this week as My Hero Academia returned with an epilogue update. This new chapter put the Todoroki family in focus as Endeavor reunited with Dabi. The villain, who somehow survived his injuries, is now on a slow road to death. As for Endeavor, he’s decided to spend the rest of his life atoning to Dabi, and part of that decision comes courtesy of his injuries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that is right. Endeavor didn’t walk away from his fight with All For One unscathed. The former Number One hero is retiring not just for his family’s sake. Endeavor can hardly stand these days due to his injuries, and he gets around thanks to a high-tech wheelchair.

“I can’t even stand up on my own. Endeavor the Hero is dead and burned away,” Endeavor admits to his family. Plus, there are the burns that Endeavor cannot escape from. In the war’s aftermath, the hero is littered with gnarly burns that cover his entire face. There is little doubt the wounds will scar, so Endeavor will have to face that in the coming years.

Clearly, the My Hero Academia epilogue did not go easy on Endeavor, and his fate is bittersweet. He can never be redeemed for the abuse he put upon his wife and kids, but Endeavor is sticking to his promise to atone. Forgiveness is no longer Endeavor’s goal so much as acceptance. The former hero has accepted his fate, and with Dabi, he is doing his best to be present even though it is too late to fix things. So as Endeavor navigates his crippling physical wounds, he also has some emotional ones to endure.

If you are not caught up with Endeavor’s journey in My Hero Academia, you can find the series easily enough. The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the superhero tale, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!