New Demon Slayer Movie Tickets Reportedly Sold Out in Minutes

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be hitting theaters across Japan in just a few more days, and reports from fans online have revealed that tickets for the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Arc Chapter 1 movie are selling out in minutes. Demon Slayer ended the Hashira Training Arc TV anime with the announcement of a brand new feature film trilogy for the Infinity Castle arc of Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the new movie ever since. And for fans in Japan, the wait is going to be over very soon for those lucky enough to get tickets.

Because on the other hand, there are many fans in the region who have begun to share their concerns about getting tickets to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Arc Chapter 1 online. With tickets going on sale in Japan today ahead of the new film’s release in the region on July 18th, fans like @imhimgojou on X are not only noting how some websites have begun crashing in the wake of demand, but that tickets for many theaters have sold out in as little as ten minutes.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out in the United States?

The popularity of Demon Slayer‘s franchise overall makes these reports seem all too true as it would make sense to see that there was such a significant demand for the new films. These are the first brand-new feature films for the anime since Mugen Train hit many years ago, and kick off a trilogy highlighting the final battle between the Demon Slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces. But thankfully, it’s not going to be much longer before the new film hits theaters in the United States either so you won’t need to dodge spoilers for too long.

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment outside of Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. Releasing with both English and Japanese language dubbed audio, the film will also launch in IMAX and premium movie formats. The first film in this new trilogy will feature a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes as well, so it’s going to have a lot packed in.

If you wanted to catch up with the Demon Slayer anime in the meantime, you can check out the series now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will also have a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a special Hall H panel on Saturday, July 26th. Director Haruo Sotozaki, director of photgraphy Yuichi Terao, Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae, Zenitsu Agatsuma voice star Aleks Le, and even performing artist LiSA will be in attendance. The panel is also teasing the debut of exclusive footage releasing for the first time outside of Japan.