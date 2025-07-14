South Park Fans Threaten to Cancel Paramount+ After The Show Was Removed

South Park recently deleted all of its episodes from Paramount+, and fans are threatening to cancel their subscription to the streaming service in the wake of that move. South Park has been in the middle of a notable licensing battle as Paramount and Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deal with Warner Bros. was set to expire earlier this Summer. This would have meant that the animated series would be moving its streaming library from HBO Max over to Paramount+ for the foreseeable future, but the past few weeks have sparked some unforeseen complications in the move over. Especially as Paramount gets ready to merge with Skydance.

South Park moving over to Paramount+ already caused a stir with fans as more episodes were seemingly going to banned from the streaming service despite being on offer elsewhere, but this developing story took on a whole new direction when Paramount+ removed all episodes of the show from its streaming service. And as fans continue to soak in the weight of such a decision, they are threatening to cancel their Paramount+ subscription and find the episodes elsewhere.

South Park Fans Are Angry at Paramount+

In the wake of its deletion from Paramount+, South Park’s exclusive specials are still available with the streaming service but no singular episodes of the TV show can be found. It’s led to a very volatile response from fans online with Reddit user Acceptable-Bid-1019 even saying “How does one go about setting paramount on fire?” and user emale27 stating, “I just checked and this is 100% wtf 100% cancelling my subscription now…” User jaywinner echoed this with a sentiment that many fans seem to share, “The only reason I had Paramount+ was to watch South Park. I just canceled.”

User Commercial-Paper-355 further confirms that the South Park episodes have been removed in the Australia region, “AUS here. we’ve had south park on paramount for years now, but yep been removed for us too. i’m really pissed off because we don’t have hbo over here so i guess im buying some boxsets!” Users like BlueMew92 further emphasized the shocking nature of this change with, “Well there goes my paid subscription, great job Paramount.” But as of now, South Park‘s streaming library is currently still available with HBO Max depending on your region. If not, then you might want to seek out official home media releases.

South Park Season 27 Has Been Delayed

South Park Season 27 was originally scheduled to premiere with Comedy Central earlier this month, but was hit by a surprising last minute delay to its now scheduled premiere of Wednesday, July 23rd. South Park series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker shared their reaction to the delay and blamed Paramount’s merger with Skydance for the trouble, “This merger is a sh**show and it’s f’ing up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.” This also means the streaming availability of these new episodes is still a mystery too.

As South Park fans question their Paramount+ subscriptions in the wake of so many issues, Paramount themselves shared a statement explaining the episode removals to fans, “We understand your frustration. Unfortunately, South Park has come to the end of the window in which we have the rights to carry it on Paramount+ which is why it has now had to come down from the platform. If you wish to cancel your Paramount+ subscription and forfeit the promotion applied to your account, please confirm the email adddress associated with the account you wish to close. Once we receive your information, we’ll respond with confirmation that your subscription has been cancelled.”