‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘The Boy Born With Everything’

My Hero Academia has wrapped the Cavalry Battle, but before the series can move onto the final round of the Sports Festival, Todoroki has a bone to pick with Midoriya.

What’s the fiery chip on Todoroki’s shoulder? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Todoroki confronts Midoriya in an isolated part of the stadium. He says he was overwhelmed by Midoriya and was forced to use his left side. His power reminded Todoroki of All Might, and asks Midoriya if he’s All Might’s secret love child. He tells Midoriya that his father’s Endeavor, the number 2 hero and says that if he’s connected to All Might in some way, then he’s meant to confront him. All Might confronts Endeavor and asks him how he’s trained Todoroki, and says that he’s strong from just using one side of his body. Endeavor says he made Todoroki in order to defeat All Might and take his place someday. Todoroki says the Symbol of Peace is a symbol of Endeavor’s failure, and tells him about Quirk marriages. Those who sought out potential mates due to the power of their quirks, and that he bought Todoroki’s mother for her quirk and is using him to usurp All Might’s position. His mother was always crying, and once said his left side is unbearable before scarring his face with hot water. Todoroki wants to show Endeavor he can win without relying on his fire quirk and will take him down. (Bakugo is seen listening in on their conversation) Midoriya says that he’s only gotten as far as he has thanks to others helping him. He says his motivation might seem stupid compared to Todoroki, but will defeat him nonetheless. Those who didn’t pass are watching on the sidelines, and Kaminari and Mineta successfully schemed the girls of Class 1-A into cheerleader outfits. The final round is a single fight tournament where the 16 remaining students do battle with one another. Ojiro withdraws himself from the finals and says he barely remembers making it through the Cavalry Battle round. He thinks it might have been Shinso’s quirk, and says his honor and pride wouldn’t let him make it through to the end after being used as a puppet. One member of Class 1-B does the same for the same reasons. Class 1-B’s Tetsutestu and Shiozaki advance in their stead. Midoriya’s first match is against Shinso, and Ojiro keeps Midoriya from talking to him. After the individual students prepare for their matches, the finals are finally set to begin. All Might goes to Midoriya with one last pep talk, and guesses that Midoriya can probably only use 5% of One For All’s power. Midoriya and Shinso step up for their match. Shinso goads Midoriya for a bit until Midoriya cries out in anger. It’s then Midoriya is paralyzed and Ojiro says that he warned Midoriya not to talk to Shinso. Shinso says it’s his win as the episode comes to an end.

