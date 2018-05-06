Fans React To ‘My Hero Academia’ Episode 43

My Hero Academia fans were blown out of the water last week as the series debuted what many agreed was the best episode of the series to date. So the third season of the series had a major hill to climb this time around.

Luckily, the series knows exactly how to follow up last week’s intensity and delivered yet another fantastic episode in the end. Not only did Class 1-B’s stars finally show off their skills in a real battle against the villainous Mustard, Aizawa and Dabi clashed, fans were introduced to Twice, and Midoriya (and the audience) learned exactly what the League of Villains was after with this attack.

With a lot to take in, fans can’t help but be impressed by everything that went down. Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode of My Hero Academia, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments!

@KenXyro

Dat episode… My Hero Academia is SOOOO GOOD!



Might I even say it is very… SUBARASHII ? pic.twitter.com/4gQ5eCLk7b — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) May 5, 2018

@JGeorgeDrawz

Been working on this on the side. Watching the new episode of My Hero Academia right now! pic.twitter.com/vB6RDCuTc6 — JGeorgeDrawz (@JGeorgeDrawz) May 5, 2018

@Arkeus88

If you haven’t watch this anime yet, what are you waiting for? Yet another awesome episode today #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/0xfUXBqcQr — Arkeus (@Arkeus88) May 5, 2018

@timjac312

If you’re not watching my hero academia then what is you doing babayyy — Tim Jacoby (@timjac312) May 5, 2018

@AnimeIntensity

I swear this week’s episode of My Hero Academia gave me high blood pressure — Alyssa ☆ (@AnimeIntensity) May 5, 2018

@Yeezys_6

Twice from My Hero Academia season 3 episode 5 reminds of Deadpool, he’s too funny to be a villain pic.twitter.com/9AkS3z8v6o — Overhaul | MHA Greatness (@Yeezys_6) May 5, 2018

@DamanMills

This episode of #MyHeroAcademia was a complete blast to record, I had so much fun working with @ccarrollbeard on this one!! ?? These villains are really messed up. ?



Check it out here on @FUNimation! ▶️ https://t.co/BM0C4CFil5 pic.twitter.com/RHhw7seQeI — Daman Mills (@DamanMills) May 5, 2018

@Drift0r

My Hero Academia Season 3 is starting out by going 100% balls to the wall. 4 episodes in and supervillain fights are insane. — Drift0r (@Drift0r) May 5, 2018

@Sassori_

There’s still a whole ass week until episode 44 of My Hero Academia >:( — Zucchini (@Sassori_) May 6, 2018

@WsDemonicWolf