Jujutsu Kaisen Director Breaks Silence on Season 3 Delay

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of a delay ahead of Season 3’s next episode, and one of the animation directors behind it all is hyped for fans to get to next week. Jujutsu Kaisen has been incredibly ambitious for its first few episodes of its third season thus far, and it’s going to get even more intense before it wraps up its run. With only a few more episodes left to go with the first phase of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga, the wait for each new episode has been getting tougher.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 8 will not be coming out this week as fans had hoped, but instead will be coming a week later following a notable delay. Speaking about the extra wait time, chief animation director Hiromi Niwa took to social media to get fans excited about what’s next. But at the same time, the director also explained that this break is coming at a perfect time as fans will get a recap of everything that has gone down thus far before things get even wilder.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Director Addresses Episode 8 Delay

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

As the director teased, “…having a recap episode at this point when Yuji and the others are seriously joining the Culling Game is a real blessing—it lets us review everyone’s goals and feelings too.” Elaborating on it further, the director revealed how it’s just good for fans to be able to watch at their own pace and maybe use this extra time to catch up, “It’s great to have people binge it all at once, or to enjoy it in real time with everyone keeping pace together. Looking forward to the upcoming episodes as well!”

The director also teased fans about what to look forward to in Episode 8 following the delay as well. Noting how it’s such a great episode that you won’t even need prior context to just jump in, “I’m dying to have you watch episode 55 (season 8) as soon as possible. Heck, even if you’ve never seen Jujutsu Kaisen before, you’re totally welcome, so I’d love it if you just jumped straight in from episode 55.” Which makes the upcoming break even more notable, “And for that, I think it’d be perfect to get a rough overview from next week’s recap compilation. It’s all good—you can still catch up.”

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 is only a few more episodes away from its finale coming later this March, so there’s not a lot of room left to explore what’s coming next. With Yuji and Megumi officially entering the deadly tournament with the latest episode, fans are about to meet a ton of new faces as they now clash for points. But there are some big characters fans are waiting to see in the anime especially, and they’ll be showing up soon enough thankfully.

The Culling Game is a pivotal arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series as it pretty much directly leads into the final arc of the series. There are some big things that need to happen before then, but we’re likely not going to see that in the anime until its fourth season.

