New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Tokoyami’s Rampage

Fans have been clued into the hidden strength of Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow Quirk in the previous season, and now with the villain ambush happening at night fans saw just how wild his Quirk could get.

The latest episode ends just as Midoriya comes face to face with Tokoyami’s wild Dark Shadow, and now the preview for the next episode

My Hero Academia Episode 44 is titled “Roaring Upheavel” and by the looks of this new episode preview, Midoriya has to choose between helping Tokoyami get better control of his Quirk before the villains find out they are vulnerable, or go and try and help Bakugo, who has been revealed as the real target of the ambush.

As mentioned in the latest episode, Tokoyami’s Quirk gets stronger in the darkness (hence the hilarious “Revelry in the dark” joke from a few weeks back) and during the Sports Festival Tokoyami revealed to Midoriya that while darkness gives him an increase in strength it’s harder to control.

Fans realized this meant the shadow completely envelops Tokoyami, and he’s stuck in a predicament that is made all the worst with the villains’ threat overhead.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.