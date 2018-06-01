New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease All Might vs. All For One

My Hero Academia‘s last episode left fans wondering what was going to happen to Bakugo as the League of Villains try and get him to join their side. But what was more interesting was seeing a group of pro-heroes gather in an effort to attack the League of Villains’ den.

But the look of these new images for the next episode, the pro-heroes do make it to the villains’ hideout and start a big battle. But at the center of it all? All Might and the mysterious masked man All For One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Episode 47 Preview Images pic.twitter.com/zYznNeKo2m — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 1, 2018

Episode 47 of My Hero Academia is titled “All For One” and the synopsis for the episode (as provided by Twitter users @YonkouProd and @fabulouslyalone) reads as such:

“The Mission to Eliminate the League of Villains Begins!! Bakugo rejects the offer to be part of the League of Villains! A team of pro heroes led by All Might barges into this tense situation! With that, will an ‘immense evil’ be unleashed?”

The biggest tease from the episode is without a doubt the title for the episode, “All For One.” This title alludes the mysterious villain All For One, who poses the biggest threat in the series to date. Now anime fans will soon see whyas this first look at his anime presence already strikes fear.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.