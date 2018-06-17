‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Were Stunned By the Latest Episode

My Hero Academia has hit a major turning point in its third season as the battle between All Might and All For One reaches its conclusion. But fans did not expect how dramatic the ending of this battle would be.

Not only did the latest episode reveal more about All Might’s past with his teacher, but it revealed his greater connection to All For One, his connection to the League of Villains, and ultimately, it revealed his greatest attack in the series to date: United States of Smash.

Because of the wild places the episode goes before its end, as the battle essentially upends the fabric of the series completely, fans are still stunned after seeing the episode. With some citing its the best in the series yet, it’s just another shining example of why the third season of the series has been great so far and My Hero Academia‘s greatness as a whole.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the episode, and let us know what you thought about it in the comments! That United States of Smash punch was really something, wasn’t it?

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

@AnimeAjay

Fucking hell, I forgot to breathe in places during that My Hero Academia episode. It blows my mind how consistently phenomenal this show is. — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) June 16, 2018

@Yeezys_6

THIS. IS. THE BEST EPISODE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA YET!!!! All Might used the UNITED STATES OF SMASH!! SO BEAUTIFULLY ANIMATED AND IT SHOWED US WHY ALL MIGHT IS THE #1 Hero. pic.twitter.com/fVq0oQLKJi — Overhaul ? (@Yeezys_6) June 16, 2018

@Billowingg

My Hero Academia never disappoints pic.twitter.com/BTEyRzgHvz — Billow Chan? (@Billowingg) June 16, 2018

@Arkeus88

Moments like this is why I love anime so much #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/Dix0l91dfD — Arkeus (@Arkeus88) June 16, 2018

@KenXyro

ME AFTER THAT MY HERO ACADEMIA EPISODE pic.twitter.com/3HbPxf2YjJ — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) June 16, 2018

@braves133

Damn. HeroAca Season 3 has been excellent, but today’s episode was the best one of the series. It was so intense from beginning to end. So emotional. — braves?? (@braves133) June 16, 2018

@Yuyucow

@YonkouProd

NEXT TIME, IT’S YOUR TURN. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 16, 2018

@WatchVRV

tag yourself, how upset were you watching My Hero Academia today? pic.twitter.com/9ztDOi9o6B — VRV (@WatchVRV) June 16, 2018

@QuanFlix_