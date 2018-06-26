‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Promises An Aizawa Threat

My Hero Academia has taken the first steps on the road to recovery after the major All Might shake-up in its third season, and now it’s going to build on a new status quo for U.A. Academy and the students.

But before Midoriya and the others can live a carefree life in the new dorms, they have to answer to Aizawa for their actions during Bakugo’s rescue.

Episode 51 is titled “Entering the Dormitories” and the synopsis for the episode (as translated by Twitter user @aitaikimochii) reads as such:

“The ‘Battle of the Best Dorm Room King’ Starts! Which Class A member has the best interior design for their room!? The U.A. Academy becomes a boarding school now! Deku and the other members of Class A enter the dorms, and from an extravagant common room to their own private rooms, the new space is a luxurious change! That night, the members of Class A decide who is the King of the Dorm Rooms, commencing the “Battle of the Best Scenes!”

Before they move into the dorms, Aizawa scolds Deku and the others for their careless actions during the rescue mission for Bakugo. He puts a dent in the student’s spirits before moving into the dormitory.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.