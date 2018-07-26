‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Spotlight Izuku’s Next Big Fight

My Hero Academia‘s “Hero License Exam” arc is about to kick into high gear, as the Hero License test pits Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. classmates against all the other hero training schools, which are ganging up to knock U.A. out of the exam, first and foremost. Episode 53 ended with U.A. being swarmed by their opponents for a serious bout of dodge ball, but spoilers for episode 54 “Shiketsu High Lurking” reveal that Izuku will have a much more personal battle to fight, soon:

The #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 Episode 54 is titled “Shiketsu Creeps Up,” and will air July 28th! Here’s the episode summary~

The #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 Episode 54 is titled "Shiketsu Creeps Up," and will air July 28th! Here's the episode summary~



The first part of the spoilers reveal that team U.A. will put their respective training to develop signature moves to good use, as they combine forces for a “New finishing blow as their opposing attack!” However, the part that you want to pay close attention to is the second spoiler, which teases that one competitor in the license exam test will be taking a very keen interest in Izuku:

“This Week’s Camie

She Approaches Deku!

Deku gets separated with the other during their plan to oppose the “Crush U.A.” agenda, and encounters Shiketsu Academy’s Camie! Even though she’s a rival, what is her reason for coming close to Deku?“

If you don’t know, the figure in question is Camie Utsushimi of Shiketsu High School, one of the two main rivals for U.A. in the Hero License Exam. Her quirk is “Galmour” – i.e., the ability to create temporary visual and auditory illusions, to distract and/or confuse her opponents. As for why she chooses this moment to approach Izuku? It begins a subplot in the “Hero License Exam Arc” that pits Izuku against Camie, in a drastic duel of both minds and quirks.

The manga has already revealed the big plot twist that this Izuku/Camie rivalry sets up -read on only if you want to know!

WARNING – MAJOR SPOILERS Follow!

In the manga, we see find out that it is not Camie Utsushimi at all who approaches Izuku in the Hero License Exam – it’s Vanguard Action Squad villain Himiko Toga, who infiltrated the Hero License Exam to not only learn more about Izuku, but also obtain something important from him…

My Hero Academia streams new episodes on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Saturday.