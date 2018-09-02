‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving its Latest Episode

My Hero Academia hit a bit of a slump admittedly in the last few weeks as it stalled the Hero License Exam with original anime footage, but with the return to the exam the latest episode brought the literal heat.

The Rescue Exercise came to a close, but not before an intense and emotional scene with Todoroki and Shiketsu’s Yoarashi. Fans are naturally more hyped than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the third season’s finale close approaching, the series is losing time for games as Gang Orca fought the young heroes-in-training during the final moments of the Provisional Hero License Exam. Along with more exploration of Todoroki’s burgeoning feud with Yoarashi, the latest episode features some great find and wind animation as a result of it.

The episode has plenty of tense moments, new information, and it still had the time to feature some great smaller victories for the various members of Class 1-A as they helped rescue civilians in the final moments of the exam.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode of My Hero Academia, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you ready for the last few episodes of the third season?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So Intense

Todoroki and Inasa fighting and then Deku yelling “WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?!” This was intense pic.twitter.com/qWlW7X2xkK — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 1, 2018

Actual Fire

Okay, but this week’s episode of My Hero Academia was *actually* fire — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) September 1, 2018

Exhilarating

What a dope episode of My Hero Academia. Its been a while since we had such an exhilarating episode. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 1, 2018

Damn Good

Today’s My Hero Academia episode was so god damn good! pic.twitter.com/039WzP4s6v — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) September 1, 2018

Such Strong Art

Really enjoyed the Art and Animation in My Hero Academia’s Episode today! pic.twitter.com/Wg7GDkjflP — StruckByBelz (@StruckByBelz) September 1, 2018

Always There

okay but midoriya’s always there when todoroki needs him. my heart . pic.twitter.com/5K4gc3RC0L — ? (@shotoquirk) September 1, 2018

But Seriously

I wish My Hero Academia came out with a new episode everyday — ThuggerThugger (@saucystarks) September 1, 2018

The Next Episode’s Going to Be Great Too!