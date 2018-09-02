‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases All For One’s Return

Subbed the Boku No Hero Academia Episode 60 “It’s About that Quirk of Yours” preview, which will be about All Might visiting All For One at Tartarus and Bakugou and Deku’s fight at night! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/3BA9Im73JF — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 1, 2018

Last time fans had seen All For One on My Hero Academia, he had completely exposed All Might’s frail form to the world after their battle drained the last of All Might’s power. The fight between the two has left lingering effects on the series’ hero world that are still being felt, in fact.

But the next episode preview of the series is teasing his return as he and All Might are about to have an eventful sit down in the pits of Tartarus.

Episode 60 of My Hero Academia is titled, “A Talk About Your Quirk” and the translated synopsis (as provided by Twitter user @aitaikimochii) reads as such:

“The night after the announcements of the results of the Provisional License Exam, Bakugo calls Deku out. The Provisional License Exam has finally ended! The results of those who passed are displayed, but not all of Class 1-A were able to obtain their licenses!? All Might visits All For One, who’s currently confined in a special jail. This is the first time they are seeing each other again after the intense battle prior. What will All Might say?”

It seems there are going to be quite a few monumental conversations after the major events of the Hero License Exam. Not only does Bakugo call out Midoriya to ask about his Quirk, All Might will go to All For One at the Tartarus for a special chat. Fans saw the villain imprisoned after his fight with All Might meant his loss, but All For One didn’t seem dejected by it.

In fact, he was pretty sure of his victory as the fight with All Might not only lead to the Midoriya’s inspired fight to become a better hero in his own way, but All For One’s defeat only served to fuel Shigaraki’s anger.

All Might’s been carrying a heavy burden as the hero world is left trying to piece itself together after losing their Symbol of Peace, and this conversation with his arch-nemesis may only make things worse. Still, some fans are going to be happy to see such a charismatic villain make a reappearance.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.