My Hero Academia Fans Are in Love with Fat Gum

My Hero Academia will do whatever it takes to impress fans, and the series has gone above and beyond this season. A few weeks ago, the show went live with all-new episodes, and the most recent got fans buzzing. Not only did it focus heavily on Kirishima, but fans were able to meet a new hero who have become an instant favorite.

For those caught up, you already know the joy of Fat Gum. The so-called BMI Hero is a massive one who wants nothing more than to keep the peace. Known as a top Pro Hero, Fat Gum takes on Kirishima for a work study after his current study Tamaki pleads the boy’s case. The episode sees the trio go on their first mission, and fans are already in love.

As you can see in the slides below, Fat Gum has taken over the fandom. MMy Hero Academia fans know the BMI Hero is destined for good things. They have taken to Twitter and Reddit to share their love of Fat Gum, so you know the hero must be feeling pretty good these days.

After all, it is hard not to love Fat Gum. Not only is the hero one of the best working in Japan, but he has a great personality. Fans can relate to Fat Gum since he is always so hungry, and he does his best to push both of his students. While the hero comes off goofy to start, fans learned as the episode went on that Fat Gum does have a serious side, and that balanced attitude makes him one of the most level heroes out there.

Where does Fat Gum rank on your list of favorite heroes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

Stay Hungry

TAMAKI KIRISHIMA FATGUM UNBREAKABLE STUPIDLY STRONG I HAVE BEEN FED THANK YOU LORD pic.twitter.com/3P0uYpawVa — hey id die for kiribaku (@dieforkiribaku) November 16, 2019

Strong Opinion

Manga readers know fat gum is daddy pic.twitter.com/e5mvWfiTzg — rubber girl (@yonko_luffytaro) November 16, 2019

The Most Precious

fatgum saying “i’m starvin’!” on loop . m love him so much pic.twitter.com/GOMiRkhA1h — ceo of denki (@chargebolts) November 16, 2019

Fat Gum, the Protector

Tamaki: i Amn just……….. a litle creacher with Anxietie. Thatse It . I Canot change this.



Fatgum, already accepting him as an intern: pic.twitter.com/Tk7eFy6RLo — noah 💫 @ tddk hours (@mirideku) November 17, 2019

The Tiniest Snoot

been thinking about fatgum’s tiny snoot all day pic.twitter.com/Z2qkGNwgi4 — ceo of TPN (@fat9um) November 18, 2019

We Stan

FATGUM IS SO GOOD. I LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH. <3 pic.twitter.com/jUb41euSTS — Smol Bean (@shadow_jae) November 18, 2019

Follow Fat Gum Forever

I might get back into bnha just because fatgum is now animated,,,,, I love him so much!!! pic.twitter.com/flhMIxy4Zm — 55 Shinobua (@Ketkuritari) November 18, 2019

Always and Forever