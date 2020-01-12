My Hero Academia Explains How Eri’s Quirk Works

My Hero Academia‘s Shie Hassaikai arc has been squarely focused on its newest villain Overhaul and his obsession with a mysterious young girl named Eri. It had been teased that her quirk was the key to his plans of eliminating quirks as a whole, and even more gruesomely, it was teased that her was actually using her body to craft those quirk removing bullets. But as the final fight between Deku and Overhaul reached a new apex in the latest episode of the fourth season, Eri’s quirk was revealed in full thus making her role in the new weapon all the more horrifying.

It turns out that her quirk is a more powerful version of Overhaul’s. Rather than breaking down and recreating like he does, Eri’s full power allows her to rewind the human body. Left unchecked thanks to her lack of control, she could potentially erase someone from existence altogether.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Overhaul explains, quirks in the human body develop and progress as someone gets older. But Eri’s power did not belong to either her father or mother. Instead it’s a mutation that Overhaul discovered that Eri’s power rewinds the developments of quirks in the human body. Examples of this unrestrained power include the fact that her father was erased from existence, and any wound on her body was healed automatically.

It’s why Eri was covered in bandages as Overhaul continued to experiment and torture the young Eri to figure out the bounds of this power. But this power is not totally frightening, however, as it turned out to be just the thing that Deku needed in order to keep up with Overhaul’s increasing strength.

Thanks to Eri’s quirk, he was allowed to use 100 percent of his One For All power. The more it wrecked his body, the more Eri’s quirk rewinded the damage in his body. In that moment, the two of them worked perfectly with one another as Deku kept up the damage to his body at the same speed Eri’s quirk continued to flow out. So if she does manage to get control of her quirk someday, it’s going to be a game changer.

What do you think of Eri’s quirk? Will she play a big role in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.