‘My Hero Academia’ Is About To Debut Its Most Dangerous Quirk Yet

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s 158th chapter lie below!

In a world filled with heroes, it can be hard to stand out, but My Hero Academia knows how to give its leads a leg up. The manga’s latest chapters have been exploring Eri and her very unique Quirk. However, it seems like the girl’s power is much more dangerous than fans first expected.

In fact, it wouldn’t be too much to call Eri overpowered. That is, if she could ever control her insane Quirk.

Over on Reddit, Yonkou Productions shared a leaked page from My Hero Academia which hit social media ahead of its upcoming chapter’s debut. The image sees Eri and Izuku fighting together against Chisaki, but Yonkou’s overview of the page is what has fans taken aback.

According to the translator, the new chapter reveals a pressing secret about Eri’s power. So far, readers have been led to believe the girl can rewind the state of physical objects she is touching. For instance, Eri rewound her dad to before he was born, effectively killing him on accident. The girl recently started to use her power unconsciously to help Izuku’s body as he used All For One, so the boy’s broken bones reverted back to their healed state as soon as they cracked. However, Eri’s real Quirk if far more powerful.

The new chapter reportedly confirms Eri’s power are not just “limited to rewinding one’s flesh and body.” The girl has the potential to rewind any change back to its original form before or after it happens. The power can erase others’ Quirks because it reverses the change a Quirk has on its user, but Eri’s power will only grow as it matures. My Hero Academia goes so far as to say the power could “destroy even the natural law of this world,”

With a god-like Quirk under her control, there is no telling how powerful Eri could become if she chooses to hone her power. The girl would become a much-wanted ally for heroes, but she could easily destroy the world if left in the hands of villains. So, fans can only hope Izuku manages to keep the girl out of Chisaki and the Eight Precepts of Death’s hands for good.