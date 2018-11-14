‘My Hero Academia’ Unveils Exclusive Teddy Bear Collection

Shueisha’s gearing up to hold a major convention for its Weekly Shonen Jump series toward the end of the year in Japan, and this means that each series will be getting special merchandise that you won’t be able to get anywhere else.

This of course includes My Hero Academia, which will be launching a special, limited teddy bear keychain collection for the series.

Jump Festa 2019will be held on December 22-23, and the limited edition goods line-up for various Shonen Jump series. The Boku No Hero Academia goods will include an exclusive teddy bear plush keychain wearing Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki’s hero costumes!//t.co/zDzUFvFrmf pic.twitter.com/vHSqo4TtSC — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) November 12, 2018

The My Hero Academia goods for Jump Festa includes the above teddy bear keychains featuring Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki’s hero looks. Retailer AitaiKuji notes that the keychains are about 10 centimeters big, but they would be a fun way to show of your fandom for the series without taking too much space up on the shelf or walls.

My Hero Academia fans are hoping the series has something big to show for Jump Festa, as the series’ fourth season is currently in production. Taking place December 22-23 in Japan, Jump Festa 2019 will celebrate Shueisha’s big series and potentially reveal new information about their current projects.

Teasing showcases for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, One Piece, Black Clover, Hinomaru Sumo, Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia, Boruto, We Never Learn, Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Promised Neverland, fans are hoping it will be a bigger year for news than ever as each one of these series has something in the works.

Dragon Ball Super will have a big movie release with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, One Piece will release a new film sometime in 2019, Boruto may have wrapped its currently running anime-exclusive Mitsuki arc by that point, and much more potentially should Shueisha choose.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.