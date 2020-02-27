My Hero Academia Fans Are Deadset on Protecting La Brava

The latest episodes of My Hero Academia have introduced us to the new villains of Gentle Criminal and La Brava, with fans wanting nothing more than to protect the latter. The young girl is clearly a fan of the Youtube inspired villain, with her Quirk allowing her to strength Gentle himself based on just how much she adores the new villain of the franchise. While this diabolical duo may not be on the same power level as the likes of Overhaul and All For One, but fans are responding to La Brava’s adorable aesthetic and promising to protect her at all costs!

With the nefarious pair attempting to make a name for themselves via filming their exploits and placing them on the internet, they have their sights set on the upcoming Cultural Festival at UA Academy, promising brand new problems for the students within Class 1A!

Adorable

I can’t handle how adorable La Brava is 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IPX0UZ9FZX — Ayano 🔥🗡 (@paperpandabears) February 18, 2020

Don’t Go Feral

Shortstack youtuber villain gurl

La brava be making me a feral boi pic.twitter.com/2zpKvwYXPm — Gattai @ Xenoblade DE (@ShinGattai) February 26, 2020

Fans Wishing Her A Happy Birthday Even

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY CUTIE LOVER VILLIAN, LA BRAVA 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/sc7yCBHqru — Gravity King #マギ3期 🇵🇷🐝🍀 (@GravityKingGoji) February 14, 2020

Too Cute

LA BRAVA IS SO CUTE I LITERALLY WANT TO PAT HER HEAD AND PINCH HER CHEEKS OMG pic.twitter.com/cTnH8qqEKi — deric (@todorokigenki) February 22, 2020

A Definite QT

I have an announcement to make:

La Brava is a qt

Thank you for your attention pic.twitter.com/MS4fIuIZJ4 — Alex Marczuk (@AlexMarczuk) February 27, 2020

If Only We Were All As Happy

I want to be as happy as La Brava about literally anything. pic.twitter.com/gmkLb5psiR — Dan Kurtzke (@DanKurtzke) February 23, 2020

Fans View Perfection

Some Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement