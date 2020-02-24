My Hero Academia Cosplay Hilariously Recreates Gentle and La Brava's Debut

My Hero Academia's Cultural Festival arc is now beginning to heat up as the fourth season continues, and while Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A are focusing on putting on a special performance that would ease the minds of the students at U.A. Academy there's yet another villainous threat on the horizon. Over the last few episodes, fans have been introduced to the newest villainous duo of Gentle Criminal and La Brava. The two of them are essentially YouTubers out to make a name for Gentle, and have set their sights on U.A. Academy.

The threat of whatever they have planned to make a grand statement is definitely ominous, but it's certainly clashed with their quirky debut into the anime. As Gentle Criminal carries himself in an operatic way full of a "gentlemanly" bravado, he hilariously pours his tea in a way that continues to burn himself along with his partner in crime.

This debut was hilariously recreated by artists @matchachalatte (who you can find on Instagram here) as Gentle Criminal, and @patccine (who you can find on Instagram here) as La Brava, who managed to capture the clash between their ominous nature, Gentle's grandiose style, and the hilarious image of the pair together. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lex (@matchachalatte) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:14am PST

Gentle Criminal and La Brava revealed that they have set their sights on U.A. Academy and the upcoming Cultural Festival. Each of his targets are meant to send a message to those he feels don't operate gentlemanly, and for some reason U.A. is now set in his sights. Whatever his message might be, it's sure going to be a threat to Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A.

What do you think of Gentle Criminal and La Brava in the anime so far? Worried about what they're going to be up to in Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!