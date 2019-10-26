Anime

My Hero Academia Fans React to Midoriya and Sir Nighteye’s Brawl

The latest episode of My Hero Academia is continuing season four’s tendency to drop some serious […]

By

The latest episode of My Hero Academia is continuing season four’s tendency to drop some serious bombshells. With Midoriya squaring off against Sir Nighteye for the opportunity to join his agency as part of a work study, the young heir apparent to All Might learns the truth behind just who was originally going to succeed him, that being the member of the Big Three, Lemillion. With the Deku managing to achieve what he thought impossible, gaining a spot with Nighteye, fans are reacting not just to the fight, but to the episode overall.

This season is promising to be one of the best ever for My Hero Academia, promising one of the most terrifying villains to date in the form of Overhaul. Having already hit the scene by killing a member of the League of Villains, and crippling another, it seems that the students of UA Academy are going to have their hands full this year. So how did fans react to the third episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Show Continues To Give The Feels

Heroes Out Here Looking Good

A Post Credit Scene Worth Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Looking Clean

Nothing Short Of Amazing

Going Straight Into The Heat

This Episode Was Good…But The NEXT One

“I’m Gonna Let You Finish”

Simply Stellar

“Eat This”

Tagged:

Related Posts