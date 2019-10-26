My Hero Academia Fans React to Midoriya and Sir Nighteye’s Brawl

The latest episode of My Hero Academia is continuing season four’s tendency to drop some serious bombshells. With Midoriya squaring off against Sir Nighteye for the opportunity to join his agency as part of a work study, the young heir apparent to All Might learns the truth behind just who was originally going to succeed him, that being the member of the Big Three, Lemillion. With the Deku managing to achieve what he thought impossible, gaining a spot with Nighteye, fans are reacting not just to the fight, but to the episode overall.

This season is promising to be one of the best ever for My Hero Academia, promising one of the most terrifying villains to date in the form of Overhaul. Having already hit the scene by killing a member of the League of Villains, and crippling another, it seems that the students of UA Academy are going to have their hands full this year. So how did fans react to the third episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia?

Show Continues To Give The Feels

Dah! Cannot wait for next weeks #myheroacademia why does this show give me the feels so much! And Todoroki and Bakugo cracking me the F up at the end 😂 Their banter kills me ! pic.twitter.com/Vi3pOf4EqD — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) October 26, 2019

Heroes Out Here Looking Good

A Post Credit Scene Worth Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ooooh, that post credits scene! Now I’m going to spend the next week worried. #MyHeroAcademia — Christine/Christa (@ShockZ314) October 26, 2019

Looking Clean

HOLY MOLY IM SOO HYPED FOR THIS SEASON OF #MyHeroAcademia MY DUDE OVERHAUL LOOKS SOO CLEAN!! #Anime #Manga pic.twitter.com/1tKzMJL2Ch — John Oghomi (@JohnOghomi) October 26, 2019

Nothing Short Of Amazing

This weeks episode of My Hero Academia was nothing short of amazing! It was great seeing Deku trying so hard to accomplish a goal that he was told was not possible, I even teared up at one bit. pic.twitter.com/ah52JMAp31 — Spencer Brownrigg (@spencerbriwnri1) October 26, 2019

Going Straight Into The Heat

This Episode Was Good…But The NEXT One

Dude Episode 3 of MHA Season 4 is good, but i am SO EXCITED for the next episode. That preview.. HYPE #MyHeroAcademia — Budget Rakan 🎃🦇 (@Yasimear) October 26, 2019

“I’m Gonna Let You Finish”

Simply Stellar

This weeks episode of @MHAOfficial was stellar. That shows musical themes never cease to amaze me. — Charles Ritter (@Buzzman23) October 26, 2019

“Eat This”