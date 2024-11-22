My Hero Academia’s Fantasy World Returns For Jump Festa Promo

My Hero Academia’s manga might have ended earlier this year but the students of Class 1-A exist in realities outside of the one that Kohei Horikoshi created. While the main series that introduced fans to the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki ran for over a decade, stories like Vigilantes and Team-Up Mission further explored the crime fighting world. In another alternate reality, the heroes and villains of Class 1-A find themselves existing outside of a modern society and instead, taking on fantasy aesthetics that make them look like they were ripped straight from Dungeons & Dragons. To help promote this year’s Jump Festa event, the fantasy versions of My Hero Academia’s finest have returned.

If this is your first time hearing of My Hero Academia’s “Fantasy AU”, the alternate universe was created by Kohei Horikoshi himself as the mangaka created art of his original anime characters in this wild new setting. Early on in the superhero shonen’s manga, a bonus chapter was created to focus on this new world that was quite different from the one that My Hero Academia fans knew. These new designs were even featured briefly in the anime adaptation as Studio BONES created a special sequence focusing on the fantasy characters. With the main manga having hit its final chapter, is Jump Festa prepping for this fantasy world to be the premiere venue for Class 1-A in the future?

My Fantasy Academia

For those who don’t know about Jump Festa, the annual event is focused on all things shonen and routinely has news related to some of Weekly Shonen Jump’s biggest franchises. While My Hero Academia will have its own panel at this year’s event, Deku and company are far from the only franchise that will get the spotlight. Series including Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Demon Slayer, and almost too many other titles to count will have their own parts to play at the upcoming event.

Jump Festa 2025 will take place in Tokyo, Japan on December 21st and 22nd and if you can’t make your way to the country to witness the anime announcements, don’t worry about it. This year’s event will be streamed online so you won’t miss any of the anime bombshells. Of course, based on the time differences between North America and Japan, you might need to stay up late to see some of these bombshells live.

My Hero Academia’s Future is a Fantasy

As of the writing of this article, neither Horikoshi nor Shonen Jump have announced that a sequel or spin-off of My Hero Academia will be released. Despite this fact, there are still some big things for anime fans to look forward to. In the final volume of the manga, Horikoshi has confirmed that a post-credits scene will be released which will include thirty new pages that weren’t seen in the original release. Luckily, there is also one final season of the anime that will arrive next year to end things with a bang.

In the past, My Hero Academia’s creator has hinted at the idea that he would love to try his hand at a horror story, which would be quite the departure from the action-packed shonen series he is now known for. While no new projects have been confirmed, Horikoshi clearly hasn’t stopped creating new art in this universe.

Want to see what My Hero Academia has in store for its franchise following the manga's end?