My Hero Academia to Expand Ending With Brand-New Epilogue

My Hero Academia’s manga ended earlier this year, focusing on Izuku Midoriya and his fellow classmates in the future after the final fight against Shigaraki, All For One, and the League of Villains. While the anime adaptation still has one final season to release, with Studio BONES confirming that season eight would arrive in 2025, shonen fans are still reeling from having to say goodbye to Deku and company. In a surprising twist, Shonen Jump and creator Kohei Horikoshi have confirmed that the upcoming final volume of the manga will have new material added to it. Said material will take place after the finale, causing anime fans to wonder what My Hero Academia has planned for the future.

In this article, we’ll attempt to dodge spoiler territory as much as possible when it comes to the final chapter. My Hero Academia first began in 2014 and for over ten years, was one of the biggest stories to run in Weekly Shonen Jump. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has worked diligently in making sure that Class 1-A’s story was told but hasn’t confirmed if he will be working on any additional tales in this universe, whether it be a sequel and/or spin-off. Regardless of whether My Hero Academia continues post its recent final chapter, the impact that the superhero series has had on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

My Hero Academia: Post-Credits Scene

To fill you in on what this new scene is hinted as, the official My Hero Academia social media account has revealed that the new scene will arrive within the final volume of the manga on Wednesday, December 4th. The scene will be thirty-eight pages in length but no details have dropped regarding what the story will be for this new scene. Considering the definitive ending of the series, it will be interesting to see what creator Kohei Horikoshi has in mind for these new pages.

My Hero Academia’s 42nd volume sports a cover that is quite reminiscent of the premiere volume cover for the manga. Izuku Midoriya has done a lot of growing up during his time as the star of the superhero series and is looking to pass the torch to a new generation of heroes. Hero Society is a very different place following the fight against All For One and Shigaraki and manga readers are sure to be interested in what this new scene entails.

Could a My Hero Academia “Shippuden” Happen?

As of the writing of this article, a My Hero Academia sequel has not been confirmed. As mentioned earlier, while the anime has confirmed an eighth season, there are certain avenues for the anime adaptation to take to continue weaving new stories. For example, the fourth movie of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not billed as the series’ finale, meaning that the story of UA Academy could continue on the silver screen.

There also remains a major spin-off series that has yet to be brought to the small screen. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might not have been created by Kohei Horikoshi, but the side story was one that explored a lesser seen side of UA Academy’s universe. Vigilantes focused on crime fighters that operated outside of the law, including the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster. Considering the length of this manga, it would be possible for an anime adaptation to run for several seasons.

Want to see what the future holds for Class 1-A? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.