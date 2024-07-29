My Hero Academia to Celebrate Finale With Project, Event Announcements

It is hard to believe, but soon, My Hero Academia will reach its end. The manga has one more chapter left to go, leaving the entire fandom to speculate what’s next for Deku. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has spent the past decade building up My Hero Academia, so his readers aren’t ready to say goodbye. However, fans will be glad to hear the finale will go live alongside several big announcements.

The mysterious teaser was dropped this week ahead of My Hero Academia‘s finale. Weekly Shonen Jump dedicated its latest issue to the superhero series as Deku took over the cover. Inside, fans found chapter 429 waiting, and the magazine confirmed the My Hero Academia finale will be released with some special information.

To be specific, the final chapter will pave the way for information on “multiple projects and events” concerning My Hero Academia. Of course, we know nothing else about these revelations other than they are coming. We also know the final chapter will include a special note from Horikoshi to commemorate My Hero Academia. Plus, a number of anime stars will chime in with their own notes about the series finale.

Clearly, Weekly Shonen Jump is going all out for this finale, so My Hero Academia fans can rest easy. Shueisha is giving Deku the attention he so rightly deserves. For a decade now, Horikoshi has guided the shonen fandom with My Hero Academia as his hit manga became a global phenomenon. Now, the time has come for the artist to bow out from Deku’s journey, so you can bet his final chapter will have everyone in tears.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia ahead of its finale? You can find the manga over on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

