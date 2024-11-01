My Hero Academia Season 7 Blu-Ray Will Make Major Animation Changes

When it comes to the anime industry, there can be examples of animation that anime studios would love to take another crack at. We’ve seen examples of this with big stories such as Berserk and Attack on Titan, as production houses have had the chance to revisit some of their work for home video releases. Now, before My Hero Academia releases the Blu-Ray set for its seventh season, Studio BONES has released new footage that shows the differences between what anime viewers saw when UA Academy’s final fight hit the airwaves and what it will look like for the home video release.

The Blu-Ray has already released in Japan for My Hero Academia’s seventh season in Japan, documenting the episodes that kicked off the final war featuring Class 1-A and the League of Villains. While there have been quite a few battles that have populated this knock-down drag-out fight for Hero Society’s future, arguably the biggest has been Deku taking on Shigaraki. The latest wielders of One For All and All For One have had a battle so big that it couldn’t be contained in season seven alone. Once the latest season ended, Studio BONES quickly confirmed that the eighth and final season would arrive in 2025, highlighting how Midoriya and Shigaraki’s war takes a bow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia’s Changes

The seventh season was a feast for the eyes when it was initially released, with Deku and Shigaraki’s fight being no exception. However, it seems that animator Kohei Hirota has put more elbow grease into the home video release and you can check out the differences between a key scene on Blu-Ray versus the original release. As of the writing of this article, My Hero Academia’s seventh season Blu-Ray hasn’t been confirmed for a North American release but considering previous seasons have all hit physical releases, it would make sense that the latest season would follow suit.

My Hero Academia: Season 8 And Beyond

Based on the number of chapters that My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation has left to adapt, there is the possibility that the eighth and final season will be a tad shorter than season seven. While a specific release date for the season eight premiere has yet to be shared, the fact that it is arriving next year makes for one quick turnaround. If the anime follows the manga’s storyline, it will make for one of the biggest anime events of 2025.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has stated in the past that he doesn’t have plans to continue My Hero Academia with a sequel and/or spin-off series. This doesn’t mean that we might not have UA Academy returning to the anime world in the future. There has been one major story that has yet to be adapted from the manga world and it’s sure to turn a few heads.

Studio bones

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has quite the lengthy run for its manga, taking the opportunity to not focus on Class 1-A. Instead, the spin-off focused on a vigilante known as Crawler who operated outside of the official channels for crime fighters. Joining Crawler included other heroes such as Knuckleduster and Pop Step, rounding out the vigilante crew. On top of these side stories, Vigilantes also took readers to the past to document the earlier days of the likes of Eraserhead, Midnight, Present Mic while they were students at UA Academy rather than teachers.

Want to see how the UA Academy story continues in the future following the manga’s series finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.