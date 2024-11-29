My Hero Academia Fans Get Special Promo With Series Finale

My Hero Academia has one final anime season in the chamber for next year, looking to cover the same ground that was tread by Kohei Horikoshi’s critically acclaimed shonen manga. Without diving into spoiler territory, Class 1-A’s final chapters were one that gave many readers a fond farewell to the shonen universe which has easily become the most popular take on superheroes in the manga world. For those who are in Japan, Shueisha is planning to give fans some freebies when it comes to the release of the final volume, which was already planning to have some big surprises for readers.

In the lead-up to the final manga volume of My Hero Academia, which will arrive in Japan on December 4th next month, Shueisha has made some big reveals. Of these reveals, one of the biggest is that the final collection of manga chapters will feature several new pages to create something of a “post-credits scene” for the series. Without diving into spoiler territory, the idea of one more scene taking place to cap off Deku’s story is one that could potentially set-up a sequel. My Hero Academia’s creator Kohei Horikoshi has not confirmed if he will ever return to Class 1-A’s universe though there are plenty of anime fans clamoring for a “Shippuden” style story.

My Hero Academia’s Finale Manga Goodies

My Hero Academia’s manga will release three new illustrated cards with the 42nd volume, taking fans back to the earlier days of some of Class 1-A’s biggest heroes. Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are shown in their younger iterations that anime fans would see in quite a few flashbacks. It makes sense for the final volume to take us back to the past as the future seems bright for the young heroes. Should a spin-off or prequel series take place in the future, there could be far more territory for these young heroes to explore.

UA Academy’s Past And Future

While this upcoming volume is the shonen’s grand finale in the manga, the anime adaptation still has some potential wild new avenues to explore. Outside of the upcoming eighth season, My Hero Academia also has yet to shoot down the idea that the franchise is finished at movie theaters. Following this year’s successful release in My Hero Academia: You’re Next, it’s entirely possible that Studio BONES could create another original story for the silver screen. This gains even more credence when fans think that creator Kohei Horikoshi has quite a bit of time on his hands now that the original manga is complete.

While My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was not created by Horikoshi, the long-running manga spin-off is one that could be primed to arrive on the small screen. Focusing on characters operating outside of the law such as Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster, a potential anime adaptation would harbor several seasons based on the sheer number of chapters. The side story might not have seen Deku and his friends front and center, but it did offer readers a new look at the backstories of key characters. Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and many others have their backstories further fleshed out by showing their earlier days at UA Academy not as teachers, but as students themselves hoping to start their own crime fighting agencies.

Want to stay up to date on all things UA Academy?