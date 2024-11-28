My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s Home Video Release Will Include New Anime Short

With Kohei Horikoshi bringing Deku and Class 1-A’s story to a close in the superhero shonen’s manga earlier this year, My Hero Academia fans are taking what they can get in the anime department. With only one season remaining in the upcoming eighth season of the anime adaptation, arriving on the screen in 2025, there are only so many options for the shonen to create new animated stories. Luckily, a new anime adventure is in the works thanks to the upcoming home video release of the franchise’s fourth film, My Hero Academia: You’re Next. A new anime short has been announced that will come directly from the man himself, Kohei Horikoshi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who didn’t get the chance to see My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the fourth film of the shonen franchise is set to arrive on home video on February 19th next year. The latest theatrical release touted the arrival of Dark Might, a mysterious new villain that just so happened to bare a striking resemblance to the one-time Symbol of Peace. Sporting a power set that was similar to All Might, the new villain was one that caused UA Academy’s finest to gather once again to stop his nefarious plans.

Studio BONES

RELATED: My Hero Academia Season 7 Blu-Ray Will Make Major Animation Changes

“A Piece of Cake” Short

The upcoming anime special is based on the original manga short from Kohei Horikoshi himself, “A Piece of Cake.” Taking place prior to the events of My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the manga story sees Class 1-A training their Quirks along with All Might pontificating about the current state of the world. The short story also introduced Dark Might and his followers to the manga for the first time, hinting at what is to come within the fourth film of the franchise. You can check out some preview images of the upcoming anime short below.

My Hero Academia’s "A PIECE OF CAKE" Anime Adaptation Set for Blu-ray & DVD Release! (February 19, 2025 in Japan)



✨More: https://t.co/qo4g4ro24c pic.twitter.com/vVvLGjL5hu — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 28, 2024

My Hero Academia’s Future on Film

As it stands, the fourth film of My Hero Academia has not been confirmed to be its last. This fact has anime fans hoping that there will be at least one more to hit the silver screen, if not a continuing trend of Deku and his class adventuring via movies. While the manga ending of Class 1-A’s story is a fairly definitive one, there is the possibility that Kohei Horikoshi could work with Studio BONES to forge new stories for what is to come following the final chapter.

When it comes to the eighth and final season of the television series, Studio BONES might have confirmed that it is arriving in 2025, though the production house has yet to confirm exactly when we can expect the final episodes to air. Based on the events that took place in the source material, fans should buckle up for some of the biggest moments of the shonen series to date. While many of the final war’s battles have already ended, the fight against Shigaraki and All For One rage on as the heroes give it their all for the sake of Hero Society.

Luckily, there remains a major aspect of My Hero Academia’s universe that has yet to be adapted in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The spin-off story is one that focuses on the world of vigilantes who fight crime outside of the rule of law and would most likely give anime fans several seasons if it followed the source material. While far from confirmed, Crawler’s side story would work well at continuing My Hero Academia’s story on the small screen.

Want to keep up to date on all things Class 1-A? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.