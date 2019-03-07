‘My Hero Academia’ Artwork Imagines Froppy’s Perfect Pro Hero Suit

My Hero Academia fans are always to see where their favorite hero is heading next. Guys like Izuku have plenty to accomplish, and the rest of his Class 1-A squad will be backing him up. Now, one piece of art is looking ahead to see where Froppy is going, and it has got fans buzzing.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as Joshua CWY hit up fans with a piece of art imagining Froppy’s adult Pro Hero look. As a clear fan-favorite, fans were excited to see how Tsuyu Asui would look aged up, and the artwork did not disappoint.

As you can see below, the hero’s usual hairstyle has not been changed any in this concept piece. Her green locks are tied back into place, and Froppy has her usual goggles hanging from her neck should she need to go diving.

In fact, the thing most changed by his fan-art is Froppy’s costume. Gone is the girl’s traditional wetsuit as a singlet suit is introduced. The form-fitting costume sees Tsuyu wearing some sort of chest harness and long gloves with thigh highs. The suit retains its green-and-black color palate, but the look is definitely more sexy than anything Froppy wears at the moment.

The piece has garnered positive reviews from fans, but they do think the full-body suit works better for Tsuyu. The girl’s amphibious quirk makes Tsuyu vulnerable to temperature changes, so a quick dunk in cold water would slow down the hero if not incapacitate her fully. A fully insulated suit would better fit Froppy’s lifestyle, but her detachable gloves and flat boots can stick around.

So, do you think this outfit suits Tsuyu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

