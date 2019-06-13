This My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts a Cool Genderbent Spin on Eraserhead

Eraserhead is one of the funnier characters of My Hero Academia. Playing as the perennial “straight man”, Eraserhead doubles as a vicious hero and a no-nonsense teacher to the UA Academy students. With the ability to shut off quirks by looking at his opponents, the downside of his power is that he must constantly moisturize his eyes in order to use them. In celebration of this character, one cosplayer decided to bring her own interpretation to the real world.

Instagram User Sarahndipity showed the internet her costume that highlights Eraserhead in all his glory:

For lack of a better term, Eraserhead is the “hardass” of My Hero Academia. Originally a vigilante in the style of Batman or Daredevil, this dark hero turned teacher has been having a heck of a time teaching and protecting his students. Aside from having the ability to shut off quirks whenever he wants, Eraserhead can also perform some serious physical feats in part due to the wrappings around his person, which he uses to sometimes bind his enemies in place.

Season three of the anime ended with Eraserhead continuing to ratchet up the training for Midoriya and his fellow classmates, introducing them to the powerful “Big Three”. The Big Three are three upper classmen who have become legend in the halls of UA Academy, thanks to their training with their unique quirks. The training regiment created by Eraserhead has been difficult but has also given the students of UA new opportunities to learn about their quirks, making them more powerful in the process.

With All Might all but out of commission, the world is going to need to rely more heavily on the teachers of UA Academy, and the higher level heroes, such as Eraserhead in the days ahead.

What do you think of this genderbending cosplay for one of UA Academy’s favorite teachers? What other heroes from My Hero Academia would you like to see brought to the forefront using cosplay? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.