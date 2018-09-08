‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals [SPOILER] Fails the Hero License Exam

My Hero Academia has concluded the Hero License Exam, and as hinted by the the previous episode, the final results of the test don’t exactly reflect well for everyone. Meaning, that not all of Class 1-A passed the final exam.

Although it was surprising to see two of Class 1-A’s top students both fail, it’s not completely over as there’s still hope for them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the students check the results to see if they got their Provisional Hero Licenses, it’s revealed that Todoroki, Bakugo, and Shiketsu’s Yoarashi all failed to pass the exam. Fans were already aware of Todoroki and Yoarashi’s potential failure from their actions during the Rescue Exercise phase of the exam, but here it was confirmed that their inability to work together was their downfall.

As for Bakugo, he failed because of his harsh language toward many of the examiners during the rescue. Although he seemed to be helping them alright, as some of the examiners noted his genius reading of the situations, all of these tinier mistakes snowballed to get him under the necessary 50 points to pass.

It isn’t over for Todoroki, Bakugo, and Yoarashi as they have the opportunity to take supplemental classes for the next three months and try for their license again. After the exam ended, it was revealed that the true goal of the exam was to foster the growth of the 100 examinees that made it into the Rescue Exercise.

The Hero Association realized that they’ll need as many heroes working together as possible in order to make up for the power vacuum left by All Might’s fall, so the idea was to let even those who fail the exam try to get their licenses later.

It’s why even those who went under the 50 points were still allowed to participate in the Rescue Exercise until the end as it’s more about their future growth than immediately passing. So now Todoroki, Bakugo, and Shiketsu’s Yoarashi have to work that much harder to achieve their pro hero goals.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.