‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks-Off the Hero License Exam

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for the official start of the Provisional Hero License Exam because it’s one of the biggest brawls in the series to date, and with the latest episode things finally kicked off.

But what are the rules of the Hero License Exam? Here’s everything the episode explained about it so far.

There are a total of 1,540 entrants to this Hero License Exam, but that’s only the location we see with Class 1-A. In order to keep students from competing against their own school, the Hero License exam is given at different locations and different times (Class 1-B is also going through their own exam at this time).

But out of the 1,540, only 100 entrants will pass the final exam (with Class 1-A having 20 students, this does leave a big margin). And this year’s exams are tougher than ever given the loss of All Might, and Hero Killer Stain placing doubt in society about heroes.

The exam is a free-for-all battle to prepare the heroes for the outside world, so they’ll be tested for speed. As for how it works, each examinee puts three targets on their body. They can go anywhere as long as they’re uncovered, and each one os given six balls to throw at other targets.

For this first phase, the ones who will pass defeat eliminate two other examinees. After the room they’re in opens, it reveals a huge stadium full of different types of landscapes. Midoriya figures out from this that no school would team up against themselves, but soon discovers something else.

It’s tradition for U.A. Academy to be huge targets in this exam because of the Sports Festival. They’re the only ones whose Quirks are known by the world and other heroes. It’s going to be tough to pass, let alone get through the other stages without strife.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

