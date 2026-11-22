Blue Eye Samurai is now closer than ever to its return to Netflix for the animated series’ second season, and a new preview has shared a new look at Mizu’s big comeback for the new episodes. The animated series has been one of the biggest success stories with Netflix in the last few years as not only has it nabbed some Emmy awards wins with its initial debut, but fans are eager to see what’s coming next on Mizu’s path to vengeance as it takes her out of Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blue Eye Samurai has made fans wait quite a bit for its second season, but it’s finally making its way to Netflix next year. With the second season of the animated series and a third and final one on the way after that, ScreenRant has shared a special preview image for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 showing off more of Mizu in action. You can check it out below to get ready for the new episodes.

When Does Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Come Out?

New look at ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Season 2 has been revealed.



The new season will release on Netflix on January 19, 2027.



(via @screenrant) pic.twitter.com/B2cqHUWVWA — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 21, 2026

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on January 19th next year with co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green returning to serve as writers and executive producers once more. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this new season will be running for, but Erwin Stoff serves as an executive producer with Jane Wu as supervising director and producer with animation produced by Blue Spirit like seen with the first season. It’s also going to feature many returning voice stars for the new episodes too.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 has confirmed the returns of stars such as Maya Erskine as Mizu, Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Masi Oka as Ringo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler. There might be other potential returning faces from the first season that have yet to be revealed at this time, but new additions to the cast for the coming season include Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, and Sherry Cola as Kuma. But there’s still much we don’t know about the coming season yet.

What’s Next for Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

Play video

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be picking up right from where the first season left off as Mizu has entered a very tenuous agreement with Fowler. After noting that the ones she’s looking for are in London, this next season will see Mizu heading into this strange new territory and dealing with all sorts of new challenges as a result. “For the first time, she’ll have to confront what it’s like to stand out as Asian in a sea of white faces,” the creators have previously teased. “And then find out what it means to be a woman during one of the most oppressive times in English history.”

Blue Eye Samurai is returning for its second season next year, but has also confirmed it’s now in the works on its third but final season coming after that. No release window has been set for the final season as of this time, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that they will be able to see Mizu’s story come to its end. Whatever kind of ending that might be for her. What are you hoping to see in Blue Eye Samurai Season 2? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – ScreenRant