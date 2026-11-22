The live-action Mash Burndead gets his best look yet in a new official update. 2027 is going to be a huge year for Mashle: Magic and Muscles fans with the anime’s return and the live-action movie. Based on Hajime Komoto’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit, the anime still has a lot of chapters left to cover even though the manga reached its conclusion in 2020. Season 2 concluded in March 2024, and a third season was announced soon afterward, the wait was still longer than expected. The anime is all set for its return in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 lineup.

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On the other hand, the franchise is also expanding next year with a live-action movie. The live-action announcement earlier this month caused quite a lot of buzz, especially since fans weren’t expecting a new adaptation around the same time as the anime’s return. While the series has yet to share more updates on the live-action movie, the official X handle drops a new look at Mackenyu, who will be playing the role of Mash Burndead. Mackenyu is known for his excellent performance in several live-action adaptations, including One Piece, where he is loved by fans for playing the role of Roronoa Zoro. The visual reveals his appearance as Mash while he eats a cream puff, something the character probably loves more than anything else.

When Is Mashle: Magic and Muscles Live-Action Movie Getting Released?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. / CREDEUS

The movie will hit the Japanese theatres on March 19th, 2027. However, international fans still await a release date, which might take at least a few months. Live-action movies aren’t always released in U.S. theatres, but there’s still a possibility that fans will be able to watch the movie with subtitles on a streaming platform. However, nothing can be certain before the movie’s premiere. While Warner Bros. and Fuji TV are overseeing the film, CREDEUS is handling the production, and TOHO is overseeing the distribution across Japan. The movie has yet to release a full-length trailer, but fans already have high expectations after watching the teaser thanks to the casting and the visuals.

What to Expect From Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The third season will continue the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, the third story arc of the manga. Depending on the episode count, we can also expect the upcoming season to adapt some chapters from the fourth Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc, the second final story arc. The second season finale confirms that the secret about Mash having no magic power is revealed to the kingdom.

It’s no surprise that the public is extremely outraged, and they want nothing more than to see him get executed, just like every other non-magic user in the kingdom. However, Mash’s friends and Wahlberg manage to buy him some time. His fate will be decided after the candidate exam is over. The third season also needs to focus more on his origins that will explain the reason he is unable to use magic at all.

What are your expectations for the Mashle: Magic and Muscles live-action? Which moment are you most excited to watch in the movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!