My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Releases New Still of Hawks

My Hero Academia’s big new movie, Heroes Rising, is currently making its way through theaters in Japan and has been a big hit if early reviews and reactions from those in attendance are anything to go by. Although there is a bit of scary premise for anime fans of the franchise as the new film takes place several arcs from where Season 4 of the series currently is, one of the reasons the film is a little more enticing because of this is because it brings the fan-favorite pro hero Hawks into anime long before his official introduction to the series.

It’s been confirmed that Hawks will be coming to the fourth season of the anime soon too, but for now all we have to go on from his anime take is a new preview image of one of his scenes in Heroes Rising. Fans of the pro should be exciting, however, as his anime makeover seems to be worth the wait.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is now running in theaters in Japan, and Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States and Canada in early 2020. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

The film is set several arcs from the current Shie Hassaikai arc playing out in the anime, and while there might not be major spoilers for anime fans, there most likely will be some developments as Izuku Midoriya and the other characters in Class 1-A have been through some big changes since the intense battles currently playing out in the fourth season. It’s why a character like Hawks can show up much earlier than he’s “supposed” to, but won’t be playing a key role in the anime’s main story until sometime in Season 5.