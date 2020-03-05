My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Introduces Another Quirk-Stealing Villain

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising continues to rake in the cash during its tenure in theaters around the world, giving us a story that pits the young heroes of UA Academy against a quirk stealing foe known as Nine. While Nine touts himself as the heir apparent to All For One, the dark side of the coin that is All Might, it’s clear that the new villain harbors many differences from the leader of the League of Villains. The second film in the franchise unleashes a number of hard hitting, fast paced fights thanks to Nine and his group of villains looking to change the world!

Warning! We’ll be diving into some spoiler territory for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, so if you have yet to see the second film of the franchise, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

Nine is presented as a character that has the ability to “steal eight quirks and use nine”, obviously referencing his original quirk that he held within his being. With a goal that is similar to that of Shigaraki and All For One’s, Nine wishes to create a world where the strong rule over the weak and dictate just how the world should move forward. With some extremely powerful abilities at his disposal, his quirk stealing ability comes with a serious set back.

Whenever Nine uses his powers too much, his cells begin breaking down, placing him into a serious state of injury where he feels an intense sense of pain. In order to combat this side effect, Nine is searching for a Quirk that will allow him to heal his wounds, which he discovers is held by a young boy named Katsuma. Said boy is living with his sister on a remote island wherein the students of Class 1-A are spending time learning to become better heroes.

As Nine and his band of villains attack the island, both Midoriya and Bakugo square off against the powerful quirk stealing villain who has a ton of powers at his disposal, rivaling the power of All For One. Needless to say, the new villain gives the young heroes of My Hero Academia a terrifying new challenge to overcome.

What do you think fo the new villain Nine? How does he compare to the likes of All For One?