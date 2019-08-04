My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals Main Crew

My Hero Academia is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary of the manga running as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and the franchise is having a bigger year than ever before. With both a fourth season of the anime, and a new movie, releasing later this year in Japan, all eyes are on the franchise to see what’s coming next. The second big film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, is beginning to reveal new details about what fans can expect and now the crew behind the film has been confirmed.

Carrying over much of the same staff from the previous film effort, Two Heroes, @aitaikimochi on Twitter shared a handy breakdown of the staff working on the new film. You can find it below.

Got a question about the staff for the BNHA HEROES RISING movie, and the main core people are the same as those who did BNHA TWO HEROES: Director: Nagasaki Kenji

Character Design: Umakoshi Yoshihiko

Screenwriter: Kuroda Yosuke

Music: Hayashi Yuki

Creative Supervisor: Horikoshi

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi (who will reportedly not be working on the fourth season), Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.

Horikoshi has provided the concept for the new film, and one of the most intriguing aspects of this new concept is that it features a concept that he once had in mind for the series’ original manga. This includes the mysterious new villain Nine, who’s currently being touted as the “greatest villain” in the series to date.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is officially described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”