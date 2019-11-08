My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Gives Closer Look at Villain’s Character Design

My Hero Academia‘s second feature film will be hitting theaters in Japan in just a little over a month from now, so the promotional train for the film is most likely about to heat up very soon. This begins with a quick refresher of some of the new characters introduced in the new film, and the official Twitter account for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising also shared a closer look at the character design for Nine, the new villain for the film. While many of the looks showcased the new villain in a business suit over armor, the latest look shows Nine’s full black suited form.

It seems like the cylinders on Nine’s back help power the rest of the body suit, and most likely has to do with Nine being able to control nine different quirks. Perhaps, unlike All For One, that this modified body needs to be maintained through external means?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nine will be voiced by Yoshio Inoue in the new film, and although it seems like he has definitive ties to All For One and his doctor, the official description for the character is a bit more mysterious and keeps from confirming cede ties, “A mysterious villain that goes by the name ‘Nine’ who follows the same path as Shiragaki and the others. His origin as well as the ties he has with Shigaraki and the other villains are unknown. In order to fulfill his ‘ideals,’ his goal lies in the island of Nabu, where he plans his attack.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”