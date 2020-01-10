My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising North America Theatrical Release Date Revealed

While 2019 capped off with the second film of the My Hero Academia franchise, Heroes Rising, releasing into theaters in Japan, fans have been wondering just when the new adventure of Midoriya and Class 1-A versus the heir apparent to All For One, Nine, would be hitting the west. Well fans don’t have to wonder any more as Funimation has dropped a bombshell via a press release, letting the world know that the second movie will be hitting the silver screen in North America beginning on February 26th!

If you’re wondering when you can purchase tickets prior to the movie’s release, tickets will be made available for pre-sale starting at the end of this month, January 30th! Originally created as a perspective finale to the series as a whole, the story of the students of UA Academy encountering a brand new group of villains on a remote island promises to be the first film that features Class 1-A as a whole!

The official description of the film via Funimation reads as such:

“The number one hero anime is back in theaters for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens’ lives on the line, there’s no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they’re the island’s only hope.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has been tearing up the charts in Japanese theaters since its release late last year, already pulling in 1 Billion Yen, or $10 Million USD, proving that there’s still plenty of gas left in the popular anime franchise. With season four pitting the heroes against one of their biggest threats so far in the form of Yakuza and Overhaul, and the manga pitting the young students against the Paranormal Liberation Front, it’s clear that Midoriya and company are going to have their hands full across the board in 2020.

Will you be seeing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in theaters when it releases this February? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda provided the script, Yuki Hayashi composed the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi contributed new character designs and acts as creative supervisor.