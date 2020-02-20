All Might Star Shares Reaction to My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

The time has almost come for My Hero Academia to step up to the plate. At long last, the anime is set to bring its second movie to the U.S. for fans to see. The other night saw UA Academy take over Los Angeles thanks to the premiere of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and the star behind All Might is sharing his thoughts on the outing.

Over on Twitter, the actor posted a brief message summing up his thoughts on the movie. Christopher Sabat wasn’t shy about his love for Heroes Rising, and he said everyone should check out the action-packed movie whether they’ve seen the anime or not.

“I don’t care if you’ve never seen an episode of My Hero Academia. If you don’t go see My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising while it’s at the theater, you’re bonkers. It’s so freakin’ good,” Sabat wrote to fans.

The other night, Sabat made it clear he was putting his support behind the film. The actor posted a photo of his daughter whom he took to the premiere, writing, “Thanks Funimation and TOHO Animation for letting me share [Heroes Rising] with my hero.”

Whether you are a new or old fan, Heroes Rising has something in it for you. Sabat makes no bones about his love for the film, and others shared his feelings in the past. Last summer saw Heroes Rising debut in Japan, and audiences were quick to shower praise over the film. Not only has Heroes Rising gone on to outgross My Hero Academia‘s first film in Japan, but fans stressed this new movie isn’t one to be missed.

Do you plan on seeing My Hero Academia‘s new film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!