Major My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Spoiler Surfaces About One For All

My Hero Academia is on top of its game these days with a new season and manga arc moving forward. In a matter of hours, the anime will see its next film go live, and Heroes Rising has piqued the attention of many. Now, the light novel adaptation of the film has surfaced in Japan, and the novelization has dropped a massive spoiler about the film.

So, you have been warned! There are huge spoilers for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising below:

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when the first spoilers from Heroes Rising went live. The update came courtesy of Aitaikimochi who was able to read the light novel and translate a summary for fans. And as it turns out, the final battle of the film is an epic one involving a transfer of One For All.

According to the notes, Bakugo is able to wield One For All temporarily after Izuku is gravely injured in his battle with Nine. The new villain is unlike any other they have faced before, and when Izuku is injured in battle, he lets Bakugo take part of One For All in a bid to beat Nine.

Both Bakugo and Izuku are able to wield One For All after the transfer, and it transfers after a cut-up Bakugo touches hands with Izuku who is covered in his own blood. The DNA transfer lets One For All travel to Bakugo, and both catch a second wind to fight. After the battle is over, One For All is returned to Izuku in full after All Might has Bakugo grab hands with Izuku once more.

Clearly, this reveal is a massive one, and it has prompted fans to ask a whole bunch of questions. For now, those queries will have to wait until My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising hits theaters for real. The movie debuts in Japan tomorrow and will screen in the United States in early 2020.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.