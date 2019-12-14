My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Trailer Teases One For All Theft

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is gearing up for its big premiere in Japan in a little under a week from now, so the film has launched two brand new trailers for the film showing off more than ever before. While one trailer was mainly focused on Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes-in-training of Class 1-A, this second trailer highlighted more of the villainous side of things. The movie’s new villain, Nine, already seemed to have a lot of power thanks to the nine quirks implanted into his body, but it seems one of those quirks is even more dangerous than expected.

The newest trailer for the film not only teases Nine’s power, but one point in the trailer sees him grab Izuku Midoriya and begin to drain the One For All power. So not only will Midoriya and the others be facing off against Nine’s power, but potentially their own as well.

The new film is surprisingly tied to series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s idea for the original ending of the series, so a quirk stealing power would definitely make sense. As All For One made his impact in the series by stealing the powers of others, and the various Nomu are experiments of various quirks put together, so a new villain potentially taking One For All would round out all of the quirk bouncing in the villain camp.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is slated to premiere December 20th in Japan, but there’s no confirmation of an English language release for the film just yet, however. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

The film will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.