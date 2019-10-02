Is This New My Hero Academia Villain Related to Another Pro Hero?

With the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia coming out this month and anticipation hitting at a fevered pace, fans of the superhero franchise may forget that a second theatrical feature length film will be releasing this year to boot. The film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, has been touted as being the once planned “finale” for the franchise, introducing a brand new threat for our protagonists in the form of Nine. Nine, the heir apparent to All For One, is joined by villainous comrades of his own, one of which may be related to a pro hero!

Twitter User CDCubed shared details about how Slice, one of Nine’s comrade in arms, may be related to the pro hero Mr. Brave, who has the ability to manipulate his hair into a weapon that he uses in his tasks as a pro hero:

sooo, lady version of Mr. Brave who already exists pic.twitter.com/vH7AvZmE1D — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) September 25, 2019

The next feature length film in the My Hero Academia franchise promises to introduce a terrifying new villain for the heroes to square off against. It certainly makes sense that this could be seen as a possible “finale” to the franchise as the series has focused on the ideas of the generations of both heroes and villains. With All Might handing off the torch to Midoriya as the next Symbol of Peace and All For One seemingly handing off his mantle to Nine (though we wonder how Shigaraki feels about this), it would make sense that a final battle would be waged between the heirs of both hero and villain.

Slice seems to have extremely similar powers to Mr. Brave, with the pair being able to manipulate their hair into weapons. While we’ll need to learn more details about Slice proper to put together a proper conclusion, family bloodlines have shown in the past that families will often share similar quirks so the precedent is there.

Do you believe that Slice and Mr. Brave are related? Are you more excited for the fourth season or the second film for My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the students of UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.