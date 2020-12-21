My Hero Academia Explains Izuku's New Spidey Sense Power

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed the newest power that Izuku Midoriya has tapped into, as part of his One For All power set. This particular power comes from the Fourth User of One For All, and his unique quirk ability - which, it turns out, isn't that unique, at all. One For All's mysterious Fourth User had My Hero Academia's version of Spider-Man's Spider-Sense ability, which let him sense danger before it struck. Of course, this being My Hero Academia, the nature of this "Spidey-Sense" quirk is much different than Peter Parker's danger-radar - as Deku finds out the hard way!

Warning: My Hero Academia manga 295 SPOILERS Follow!

The previous chapters of My Hero Academia's War Arc saw the main conflict of the war take shape, as the leaders of the heroes (Endeavor, Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Bakugo, Best Jeanist) faced the main players on the villains' side: (Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Gigantomachia, Compress, Spinner, Toga). That conflict got set ablaze (literally and figuratively) When Dabi revealed he's Endeavor's son and Shoto's brother Toya. Dabi went full psycho to incinerate Shoto just to hurt Endeavor - but Izuku jumped in at the last second and saved Shoto's life.

In the latest chapter, we see that Izuku's heroic effort left him knocked unconscious - until a voice calls him awake again. It's then that Izuku realizes what that voice is: "Danger Sense." He also realizes that whatever preternatural power allowed One For All's Fourth User to sense danger, that power also took a big toll on the mind. With no training, Izuku is left on the edge of consciousness, as the villains' re-awaken Shigaraki (no possessed by All For One), and the Intelligent Nomu monsters close-in.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

The mystery of One For All's Fourth User and that quirk power has been dangled in My Hero Academia's story for quite awhile. To be honest, this reveal isn't necessarily the strongest - even though Midoriya learning to essentially use Spidey-Sense opens up all kinds of new doors for what he can be as a hero, and how he battles.

My Hero Academia chapter 295 definitely feel like we're coming to the end of this war arc. while some of the more impactful character deaths or big plot twists haven't come to pass (yet), this arc has definitely changed the status quo of My Hero Academia in a big way. Izuku Midoriya is now more set up than he's ever been to be a true successor to All Might, and lead the next generation of heroes.

...He may even redeem Shigaraki in the process.