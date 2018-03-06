‘My Hero Academia’ Just Knocked Izuku Down A Peg

The current Culture Festival arc of the My Hero Academia manga is underway, and with it has come many developments. Izuku is on his way to developing a new skill for his Full Cowl, but things aren’t all roses for him.

The latest chapter of the series, in fact, even takes Izuku down a peg as he is hit with a major failure, being fired from the Class 1-A’s dance troupe.

In Chapter 173, Class 1-A is prepping their big live show for the Culture Festival, especially now that Eri has come to visit, and Midoriya and Mirio have been giving Eri a tour around the campus. After seeing everyone prepare for the Festival in their own way, Midoriya is impressed at all of their work.

Eri is too, but she also feels a bit bad seeing everyone work hard. But Midoriya and Mirio help her to look forward to the festival instead and encourage her just to be excited to see all of their hard work come to fruition. By this, he especially means she should be excited for Class 1-A’s big performance.

But what soon happens afterward, however, is Midoriya finds that he’s been fired from Class 1-A’s performance. While this certainly takes fans, and Midoriya especially, by surprise, it was hinted at earlier in the chapter as Midoriya was once seen struggling to nail the dance down.

This also wasn’t helped by the fact that he left to go with Mirio and Eri, and also probably isn’t helped by the fact that he already feels inferior to the work of the other classes. While fans won’t see the fallout until the next chapter of the series, Izuku was noticeably taken down a peg hilariously and thoroughly.

