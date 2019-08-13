My Hero Academia Star Justin Briner Teases Season Four’s Huge Stakes

My Hero Academia‘s third season ended on a major cliffhanger as not only has the status quo changed in a drastic direction now that Midoriya and the majority of Class 1-A gotten their Provisional Hero Licenses, but there will be all sorts of new villainous threats due to the lack of All Might’s presence in the hero world. The anime is gearing up to adapt one of the most intense arcs of the manga thus far, and the voice cast behind the series has already started to experience this too.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Justin Briner, who provides the voice for Izuku Midoriya in the English dub of the anime series, revealed how the anime will be getting more more intense as Midoriya and the others take on more dangerous opponents.

Briner revealed how the stakes are getting higher than ever, “…the stakes have never been higher than what they’re going to be this season. So, especially on the heels of all the developments in the last season, it’s going to be really, really interesting to see how these characters come together for this conflict that is erupting.”

With these higher stakes comes a new level of growth and experience for Midoriya too, “…[I]n a sense, season four is…like jarring the anime into growing up a little bit more. You can hear it in your voice actually. I don’t know if this was intentional, but it’s a little lower than it has been, and I think we’re all growing up with Deku. The show’s growing up with Deku, so it’s exploring tones that are maybe a bit more grown up…”

Midoriya won’t be the only one changing this season as Clifford Chapin, who provides the voice for Katsuki Bakugo in the English dub of the series, mentioned how Bakugo will be experiencing his own type of struggle this next season, “I feel like Bakugo, where Deku is rising in confidence, Bakugo is rising in, I feel like humility. He has to come to terms with these things. I don’t think it’s changing his determination, but I’m so eager to see where he grows from here.”

My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film. The fourth season of the anime will be premiering October 12th in Japan. Funimation has confirmed they will be streaming the series upon release, but has not confirmed the release date for the English SimulDub of the series as of this writing.