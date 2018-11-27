‘My Hero Academia’ Teases One Heroic Arc For Bakugo

My Hero Academia knows what it takes to make a Pro Hero, but one of its stars has struggled with their lessons since day one. Now, Bakugo Katsuki is ready to undergo a big shift, and fans got a tease of what’s to come this week.

Recently, My Hero Academia released its new chapter, and the update saw Bakugo hit the field with his team in tow. Classes 1-A and 1-B are doing joint training exercises to get them ready for real-world skirmishes, and Bakugo did something during his match that make jaws drop.

At the end of chapter 207, fans watched as Class 1-B honed in on Kyoka Jiro. Earphone Jack was out scoping the field for the crew, leaving her open to an attack. However, when the blow didn’t come, fans saw it was because Bakugo left his own post to rescue his comrade.

Though Bakugo did have to kick his classmates to save her, he jumped in the way of her ambush. The hot-headed student was able to fire off an explosion at the Class 1-B student, and the epic moment left All Might and Izuku Midoriya with their mouths wide open. After all, it isn’t in Bakugo’s nature to save people, but it seems that may be beginning to change.

In the past, My Hero Academia has stressed Bakugo’s desire to fight… and that’s about it. The temperamental boy scored zero rescue points on his entrance exam though his battle points were off the charts. Time and again, Bakugo proved he had the raw power to be a Pro Hero, but he lacked the consideration. This all began to change when All Might risked his life to rescue Bakugo from the League of Villains, and this latest chapter shows as much.

As Bakugo went in to save his classmate, a single phrase was repeated to highlight his mindset. The only thing he had in his head was “win and save”, and My Hero Academia went a step further with this shift. Before the chapter came to a close, it teased Bakugo having reached “another type of strength”, and fans are hoping the teaser is setting up a more heroic character arc for the bombastic boy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.