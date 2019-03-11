‘My Hero Academia’ Puts the League of Villains Under Attack

My Hero Academia just set off on a new arc, and it looks like the story will be a big one. After all, it seems the League of Villains are coming back into focus, but things may not go the way the team had hoped.

After all, the group is being targeted from all angles, and the league will either bulk out or blow up in response.

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with a new chapter, and it was there fans met with the League of Villains. The group has been in hiding since the manga wrapped its arc with Overhaul, and it doesn’t look like the gang is doing great.

Chapter 219 ended with a check-up on the gang, and they were worse for wear in a fight. The league seems to have gone to one of All For One’s infamous followers Gigantomachia, but the beast wasn’t that impressed by the group. He managed to take down Twice, Toga, and others from the group. So, on that end, the League of Villains is getting a literal beatdown these days.

While the Pro Heroes are gunning after the group as always, they have a new threat coming up from the rear. It turns out a new villain group is ready to take out the league for their shoddy work, and they have lots of money backing them. The CEO of a massive company named Detnerat is using his job as a front to propagate the growing Meta Liberation Army movement, and his organization is set on taking down the League of Villains before it can take its place as a criminal kingpin.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

