My Hero Academia Fans Go Plus Ultra For Its Live-Action Director

Shinsuke Sato is no stranger to the world of live-action anime adaptations, having created films for anime properties including the likes of I Am A Hero, Alice In Borderland, Inuyashiki, Bleach, and Kingdom, but it seems as if the director might be taking on his biggest project yet with Legendary Pictures' upcoming adaptation of My Hero Academia. With the series just recently releasing the third animated film in its roster in Japan this month, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Rising, it's clear that the Shonen series is set to launch into the stratosphere with this big news, and fans couldn't be more excited.

If you somehow don't know what My Hero Academia is, it is a Shonen series created by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi which follows a young superhero named Deku as he attempts to fight crime and learn about how to become a hero at the superhero school known as UA Academy. Currently, on the fifth season of its anime adaptation with the manga still going strong, the series first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014 and has continued to amass popularity over the years.

