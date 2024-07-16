My Hero Academia, Major League Baseball Announce Special Texas Rangers Event

My Hero Academia is no stranger to the world of baseball. In 2022, Deku and his fellow students at UA Academy had a “friendly” skirmish that took them away from the fight against All For One and the League of Villains to instead play ball and see who reigns supreme on the field. My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball was a special episode that wasn’t quite like many of the adventures that anime fans have witnessed and it looks like the superhero shonen series is taking things to the next level. In teaming up with MLB’s Texas Rangers, Deku and company will be a part of a special event in Texas this fall.

If you haven’t had the chance to catch the special installment of the anime adaptation that saw the young crime fighters on the baseball mound, it can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the OVA special, “HLB stands for “Hero League of Baseball” – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It’s game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido’s two rival agencies. They form a team (“Orcas” and “Lionels”) to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?”

My Hero Academia x Texas Rangers Plus Ultra

If you want to learn more about the event, you can do so by clicking on the official Texas Rangers’ website. Here’s how the professional Major League Baseball team describes the special anime-themed night, “Immerse yourself in the world of heroes at Globe Life Field with our first ever My Hero Academia night! Theme Night tickets purchased through this offer will receive a co-branded My Hero Academia/Texas Rangers jersey.”

My Hero Academia is in the thick of its seventh season but the series is looking to come to an end next month. Following Deku and company for ten years, creator Kohei Horikoshi only has a handful of chapters left before we bid a fond farewell to UA Academy.

