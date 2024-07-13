My Hero Academia Season 7 Debuts New Opening, Ending: Watch

My Hero Academia has kicked off the second half of Season 7 with its new episodes now airing through the Summer, and to celebrate the anime has debuted a new set of opening and ending theme sequences! My Hero Academia took a week off for the anime to get into gear with its new schedule as part of the now airing Summer 2024 anime schedule. The series is continuing through the final set of fights between the heroes and villains, and with them are getting steadily more intense with each new episode that passes. And now that’s being reflected in the new opening and ending.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has kicked off Part 2 of its seasonal run with Episode 10, and with it has introduced a new set of opening and ending theme sequences. The new opening theme is titled “Curtain Call” as performed by Yuuri, and you can find the creditless version of the new opening in the video above. The new ending theme is titled “Sixth Magnitude Star” as performed by ZARAME, and you can check out its creditless version in the video below.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and it kicks off Part 2 of the season now airing its new episodes through the Summer. Titled “Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!” the promo for the episode teases it as such, “During the fight with All For One, Endeavor becomes aware of his own weakness, and curses it, remembering the origin of why he wanted to become a hero. Now, it’s time for the counterattack!” The English dub release of the new episodes is now available for streaming as well (along with every season of the anime available thus far).

Crunchyroll teases the events of the now airing My Hero Academia Season 7 as such, “Society has crumbled, along with its faith in heroes, with the all-out battle causing great damage. With the heroes defeated, Shigaraki, All For One, and others plot their takeover. As the final battle draws near, Deku, along with his U.A. classmates and other heroes, including one from America, come together to face this onslaught. Will it be enough to restore peace?”

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will also be coming to theaters on October 11th in the United States, and will be the fourth feature film in the franchise.